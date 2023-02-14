Opening odds for Week 1 of the 2023 XFL season

The 2023 XFL season kicks off this weekend as all eight teams will be in action on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19. This marks the start of the sophomore XFL season in the league’s second iteration after the first campaign was canceled at the halfway mark due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The San Antonio Brahmas are making their XFL debut after replacing the LA Wildcats, while several other teams made changes to their names and/or moved cities ahead of the 2023 season.

You’ll see several familiar faces including WR Josh Gordon (Seattle Sea Dragons), QB Paxton Lynch (Orlando Guardians), OLB Vic Beasley (Vegas Vipers), WR Martavis Bryant (Vegas Vipers), and QB AJ McCarron (St. Louis Battlehawks), who all spent time in the NFL before making the move to their respective XFL teams.

With kickoff just around the corner, let’s take a look at the odds for each game courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vegas Vipers vs. Arlington Renegades

Point spread: Arlington -2

Total: 39.5

Moneyline: Arlington -125, Vegas +105

Orlando Guardians vs. Houston Roughnecks

Point spread: pick ‘em

Total: 37.5

Moneyline: Houston -115, Orlando -105

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas

Point spread: St. Louis -2

Total: 38

Moneyline: St. Louis -125, San Antonio +105

Seattle Sea Dragons vs. DC Defenders

Point spread: DC -1

Total: 37.5

Moneyline: DC -120, Seattle +100