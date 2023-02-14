Georgia OC Todd Monken taking same position with Baltimore Ravens

Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken is headed to the NFL after three incredibly successful seasons in Athens. The Baltimore Ravens announced on Tuesday that they hired Monken to replace Greg Roman as offensive coordinator. Roman resigned afte the 2022 season.

Monken has led the Bulldogs to two national championship titles in his time there, and served as the quarterbacks coach to 2022 Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett IV. He has previously worked as an NFL offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016 to 2018.

Ravens have decided on University of Georgia's Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 14, 2023

As Monken heads north to Maryland, there are plenty of questions surrounding the quarterback situation in Baltimore. The Ravens are reportedly debating whether to trade or franchise tag Lamar Jackson if the two parties are unable to come to a longer-term deal in the next few weeks.

The Ravens have the 23rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after reaching the playoffs this season.