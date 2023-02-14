Colts HC Jim Irsay all but says team is targeting Alabama QB Bryce Young in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is just around the corner. While the Indianapolis Colts just completed their head coaching search, owner Jim Irsay has already turned his attention to the draft. He said, “the Alabama guy doesn’t look bad, I’ll tell ya,” in a press conference on Tuesday. The Colts have the No. 4 pick in the draft but still may have to move up if they want to snag Young.

He's talking about Bryce Young, obviously.



This is amazing. Colts would likely need to trade up and Irsay is openly saying it all.

Young played three years for the Crimson Tide. In 34 career games, he tallied 8,356 yards with 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy and is considered a top quarterback in this class. If things fall the right way, Indy could snag him at No. 4. With the combine, pro days and individual meetings still to go, Irsay and company may have to get creative for a deal to move up.

Indianapolis has struggled to find a consistent quarterback. After the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck ahead of the 2019 season, the Colts have seen four different players be the starting quarterback for the majority of regular season games. Jacoby Brissett was the starter in 2019, followed by Philip Rivers in 2020, Carson Wentz in 2021 and the failed Matt Ryan experiment in 2022. Irsay mentions that he wants to look for a quarterback to develop, and Young would certainly fit that bill.