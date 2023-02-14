Donna Kelce finds each of her sons on the field after the Super Bowl [VIDEO]

Super Bowl 57 saw the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles in a back-and-forth game. There were so many storylines with this game, with Andy Reid coaching against his former team, Patrick Mahomes playing at less than 100% and Philadelphia looking for their first Super Bowl win since the Philly special was born.

The Kelce brothers, Travis for the Chiefs and Jason for the Eagles, made history as they became the first set of brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl. All week, their mother, Donna Kelce, was in the media spotlight for who she is rooting for, and she handled it all like a champ. Now, we get to see her finding each of her sons on the field and their moments together. If you need to start cutting an onion as an excuse prior to watching, do so.

Mama Kelce, at least in the video, finds Travis first, who is obviously elated after another Super Bowl win. Jason sees a teammate and a Kansas City player before turning around and seeing his mom. The pair embrace, and then he tells her to go celebrate with Trav[is]. Even though one came out as a winner and the other technically a loser, with their mom’s support, it feels like they both won on Sunday.