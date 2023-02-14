 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full driver order for Daytona 500 pole qualifying

The order is set for Wednesday’s pole qualifying event.

By David Fucillo
Greg Biffle, driver of the #44 Grambling State University Chevrolet, walks on pit lane during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The 2023 Daytona 500 runs on Sunday, but qualifying opens Wednesday night with the Busch Light Pole Qualifying event. The 42 drivers in the field will each run a single lap in an attempt secure the pole for Sunday’s race. The fastest drive claims the pole and the second fastest drive claims the other spot on the front row. The rest of the field will compete in the Bluegreen Vacation Duel races on Thursday.

NASCAR held a random drawing on Tuesday afternoon to determine the order in which the field will leave pit road for Wednesday qualifying. The drivers that finished in the top 20 spots in owners’ points last season received the last 20 spots in qualifying.

The full field of drivers is listed below. Chandler Smith will run the first lap and Austin Cindric will run the final lap. The four favorites for the race at DraftKings Sportsbook are Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott (all at +1200). Blaney is running 35th, Larson 31st, Hamlin 39th, and Elliott 24th.

The qualifying laps began at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

2023 Daytona 500 qualifying order

Number Name
Number Name
13 Chandler Smith
47 Rickv Stenhouse Jr.
6 Brad Keselowski
41 Rvan Preece
31 Justin Halev
21 Harrison Burton
50 Conor Daly
77 Tv Dillon
16 AJ Allmendinger
34 Michael McDowell
7 Corey LaJoie
15 Riley Herbst
42 Noah Gregson
38 Todd Gilliland
36 Zane Smith
17 Chris Buescher
84 Jimmie Johnson
67 Travis Pastrana
62 Austin Hill
78 BJ McLeod
23 Bubba Wallace
51 Cod Ware
4 Kevin Harvick
9 Chase Elliott
14 Chase Briscoe
54 Ty Gibbs
1 Ross Chastain
22 Joev Logano
43 Erik Jones
8 Kvle Busch
5 Kvle Larson
3 Austin Dillon
10 Aric Almirola
24 William Byron
12 Rvan Blaney
19 Martin Truex Jr.
45 Tyler Reddick
99 Daniel Suarez
11 Dennv Hamlin
48 Alex Bowman
20 Christopher Bell
2 Austin Cindric

More From DraftKings Nation