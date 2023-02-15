What is Chronopolis? Why is it Kang the Conqueror’s home base?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprising their titular roles, but fans are just as excited for the foe that they will face. The 31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see the live-action debut of Kang the Conqueror, portrayed by Jonathan Majors. Kang’s ability to manipulate time and reality makes him the biggest threat to the overall MCU since Thanos, but exactly how does he employ his tactics?

We’re breaking down the central component of Kang the Conqueror’s motives in both Quantumania and the larger MCU.

What is Chronopolis in the Marvel comics?

Chronopolis marked the home domain of the villain Kang the Conqueror and was effectively a city-state that was situated between time and reality aptly called Limbo. Essentially, the stronghold existed half between “Limbo” and half in what we call “reality.” It was circular in shape and covered by a large transparent dome, which consisted of access points to any time era possible. Essentially, Kang could revisit a timeline that he had already conquered or could set his sights on one he was set to rule.

The central component that helped Chronopolis operate was the ‘Heart of Forever,’ an engine that helped the city exist in every branch of the timestream simultaneously. Given the significance that this city could interact and affect time, in essence, all at once, Kang could effectively rewrite past historical events without splitting off new branches in the aftermath. Instead, much in tune with his villainous nature, Kang opted to use this power to conquer as opposed to more virtuous intentions.

Why is it important in Quantumania?

As Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves trapped in the Quantum realm, the first teaser trailer hints that they will seek assistance from Kang, who is also stuck there. But there are stipulations, as Kang utters, “I can get you home, and give you more time if you help me. So, what’s it going to be, Ant-Man?”

As we’ve learned from its comics mythos, Chronopolis does have the capability to help send Ant-Man and others back to their respective timelines. But potentially helping Kang rebuild his city-state would likely only further his devious intentions and with the ability to wreak havoc on any and all timelines, the ramifications to the overall MCU could be catastrophic. But if Ant-Man refuses to help, is there any chance for him and those he cares about to return home?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17.