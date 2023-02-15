 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daytona 500 qualifying start time: What time is pole qualifying for the Great American Race

We discuss pole qualifying and the duel system for the Daytona 500.

By TeddyRicketson
Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR regular season is gearing up to start with the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February. With this being a superspeedway and the first race of the year, qualifying is going to take on a different form. A random draw was held on Tuesday, which will lead into Wednesday’s first qualifying session on FS1 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Wednesday’s event will be a one-lap single-car qualifier. The order was determined with the random draw, and then the top 20 in owners' points from last season will be the final 20 spots to go. The two fastest drivers on Wednesday will be locked into the front row of Sunday’s lineup. The remaining drivers will advance to Thursday’s evening Duels to determine their spots.

Ahead of the qualifying events, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott are all tied with +1200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2023 Daytona 500. Kyle Busch and Joey Logano follow at +1400, while William Byron and Ross Chastain are installed at +1600. Last year’s winner Austin Cindric has +2000 odds to win his second consecutive Daytona 500.

How to watch qualifying for the 2023 Daytona 500

Date: Wednesday, February 15
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live

Qualifying order

2023 Daytona 500 qualifying order

Number Name
Number Name
13 Chandler Smith
47 Rickv Stenhouse Jr.
6 Brad Keselowski
41 Rvan Preece
31 Justin Halev
21 Harrison Burton
50 Conor Daly
77 Tv Dillon
16 AJ Allmendinger
34 Michael McDowell
7 Corey LaJoie
15 Riley Herbst
42 Noah Gregson
38 Todd Gilliland
36 Zane Smith
17 Chris Buescher
84 Jimmie Johnson
67 Travis Pastrana
62 Austin Hill
78 BJ McLeod
23 Bubba Wallace
51 Cod Ware
4 Kevin Harvick
9 Chase Elliott
14 Chase Briscoe
54 Ty Gibbs
1 Ross Chastain
22 Joev Logano
43 Erik Jones
8 Kvle Busch
5 Kvle Larson
3 Austin Dillon
10 Aric Almirola
24 William Byron
12 Rvan Blaney
19 Martin Truex Jr.
45 Tyler Reddick
99 Daniel Suarez
11 Dennv Hamlin
48 Alex Bowman
20 Christopher Bell
2 Austin Cindric

More From DraftKings Nation