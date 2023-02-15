Daytona 500 qualifying start time: What time is pole qualifying for the Great American Race

The NASCAR regular season is gearing up to start with the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February. With this being a superspeedway and the first race of the year, qualifying is going to take on a different form. A random draw was held on Tuesday, which will lead into Wednesday’s first qualifying session on FS1 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Wednesday’s event will be a one-lap single-car qualifier. The order was determined with the random draw, and then the top 20 in owners' points from last season will be the final 20 spots to go. The two fastest drivers on Wednesday will be locked into the front row of Sunday’s lineup. The remaining drivers will advance to Thursday’s evening Duels to determine their spots.

Ahead of the qualifying events, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott are all tied with +1200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2023 Daytona 500. Kyle Busch and Joey Logano follow at +1400, while William Byron and Ross Chastain are installed at +1600. Last year’s winner Austin Cindric has +2000 odds to win his second consecutive Daytona 500.

How to watch qualifying for the 2023 Daytona 500

Date: Wednesday, February 15

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live

Qualifying order