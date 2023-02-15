 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Daytona 500 qualifying on Wednesday via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Daytona 500 qualifying on Wednesday at Daytona International Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Austin Cindric No.2 speeds to the checkered flag to win the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb.20, 2022. Daytona 500 01 Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2023 NASCAR season will begin on Sunday, February 19 with the Daytona 500. With this being the first official race of the year and at a superspeedway, qualifying is going to take on a slightly different format than we will see in other weeks. Qualifying starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 15 and airs on FS1.

Wednesday’s event will resemble more of a traditional qualifier. Each car will run one-lap single-car around the 2.5-mile superspeedway. They will get a warm-up lap to get up to speed, and then the timed lap is what will count for the standings. There was a random draw held Tuesday to determine the order of qualifying, with the top 20 in owners points from last season holding down the final 20 spots. The two fastest drivers will earn the first two spots in Sunday’s lineup, with the rest of the field advancing to Thursday’s duels.

DraftKings Sportsbook will likely have qualifying odds closer to the start of the event. For now, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott are all installed at +1200 to win the 2023 Daytona 500. They are followed by Kyle Busch and Joey Logano with +1400 odds and William Byron and Ross Chastain at +1600 odds. Last year’s winner, Austin Cindric, has +2000 odds to make it back-to-back Daytona 500 wins.

How to watch qualifying for the 2023 Daytona 500

Date: Wednesday, February 15
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live

Entry list

2023 Daytona 500 qualifying order

Number Name
Number Name
13 Chandler Smith
47 Rickv Stenhouse Jr.
6 Brad Keselowski
41 Rvan Preece
31 Justin Halev
21 Harrison Burton
50 Conor Daly
77 Tv Dillon
16 AJ Allmendinger
34 Michael McDowell
7 Corey LaJoie
15 Riley Herbst
42 Noah Gregson
38 Todd Gilliland
36 Zane Smith
17 Chris Buescher
84 Jimmie Johnson
67 Travis Pastrana
62 Austin Hill
78 BJ McLeod
23 Bubba Wallace
51 Cod Ware
4 Kevin Harvick
9 Chase Elliott
14 Chase Briscoe
54 Ty Gibbs
1 Ross Chastain
22 Joev Logano
43 Erik Jones
8 Kvle Busch
5 Kvle Larson
3 Austin Dillon
10 Aric Almirola
24 William Byron
12 Rvan Blaney
19 Martin Truex Jr.
45 Tyler Reddick
99 Daniel Suarez
11 Dennv Hamlin
48 Alex Bowman
20 Christopher Bell
2 Austin Cindric

