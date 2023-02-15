How to watch Daytona 500 qualifying on Wednesday via live online stream

The 2023 NASCAR season will begin on Sunday, February 19 with the Daytona 500. With this being the first official race of the year and at a superspeedway, qualifying is going to take on a slightly different format than we will see in other weeks. Qualifying starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 15 and airs on FS1.

Wednesday’s event will resemble more of a traditional qualifier. Each car will run one-lap single-car around the 2.5-mile superspeedway. They will get a warm-up lap to get up to speed, and then the timed lap is what will count for the standings. There was a random draw held Tuesday to determine the order of qualifying, with the top 20 in owners points from last season holding down the final 20 spots. The two fastest drivers will earn the first two spots in Sunday’s lineup, with the rest of the field advancing to Thursday’s duels.

DraftKings Sportsbook will likely have qualifying odds closer to the start of the event. For now, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott are all installed at +1200 to win the 2023 Daytona 500. They are followed by Kyle Busch and Joey Logano with +1400 odds and William Byron and Ross Chastain at +1600 odds. Last year’s winner, Austin Cindric, has +2000 odds to make it back-to-back Daytona 500 wins.

How to watch qualifying for the 2023 Daytona 500

Date: Wednesday, February 15

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live

Entry list