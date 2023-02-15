 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daytona 500 qualifying: Live updates as Sunday pole position, Thursday twin Duels starting lineups settled

NASCAR opens the 2023 season with the Daytona 500, and ahead of it we get multiple qualifying stages. We’ll update qualifying on Wednesday evening determining the front row for Sunday, and the race order for Thursday’s two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races.

By TeddyRicketson
The 2023 Daytona 500 will run on Sunday, February 19. With this being a superspeedway race, qualifying will take on a unique format. There will be two separate rounds of qualifying, with the first taking place on Wednesday. It will get underway at 8:15 p.m.ET on FS1.

Wednesday’s portion of qualifying will be more what you are used to seeing. There was a random draw held Tuesday to determine the order, with the final 20 spots being reserved for those that finished top 20 in owners points last year. Each driver will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier around the 2.5-mile superspeedway. The fastest driver will earn the pole position for the 2023 Daytona 500 on Sunday. The second-fastest driver will also be locked into the front row for Sunday’s starting lineup. The remaining drivers will head to the qualifying duels on Thursday with an order determined by Wednesday’s finish.

Ahead of the qualifying events, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott are all tied with +1200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2023 Daytona 500. Kyle Busch and Joey Logano follow at +1400, while William Byron and Ross Chastain are installed at +1600. Last year’s winner Austin Cindric has +2000 odds to win his second consecutive Daytona 500.

2023 Daytona 500 entry list

Ent. Car # Driver Make Team
1 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing
2 2 Austin Cindric Ford Team Penske
3 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
4 4 Kevin Harvick Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
5 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
6 6 Brad Keselowski Ford Roush Fenway Racing
7 7 Corey LaJoie Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
8 8 Kyle Busch Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
9 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
10 10 Aric Almirola Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
11 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
12 12 Ryan Blaney Ford Team Penske
13 13* Chandler Smith Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
14 14 Chase Briscoe Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
15 15 Riley Herbst Ford Rick Ware Racing
16 16 A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
17 17 Chris Buescher Ford Roush Fenway Racing
18 19 Martin Truex, Jr. Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
19 20 Christopher Bell Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
20 21 Harrison Burton Ford Wood Brothers Racing
21 22 Joey Logano Ford Team Penske
22 23 Bubba Wallace Toyota 23XI Racing
23 24 William Byron Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
24 31 Justin Haley Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
25 34 Michael McDowell Ford Front Row Motorsports
26 36* Zane Smith Ford Front Row Motorsports
27 38 Todd Gilliland Ford Front Row Motorsports
28 41 Ryan Preece Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
29 42 Noah Gragson Chevrolet Legacy Motor Club
30 43 Erik Jones Chevrolet Legacy Motor Club
31 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 23XI Racing
32 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Chevrolet JTG Daugherty Racing
33 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
34 50* Conor Daly Chevrolet The Money Racing Team
35 51 Cody Ware Ford Rick Ware Racing
36 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
37 62* Austin Hill Chevrolet Beard Motorsports
38 67* Travis Pastrana Tyota 23XI Racing
39 77 Ty Dillon Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
40 78 BJ McLeod Ford Live Fast Motorsports
41 84* Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet Legacy Motor Club
42 99 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing

