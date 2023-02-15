Daytona 500 qualifying: Live updates as Sunday pole position, Thursday twin Duels starting lineups settled

The 2023 Daytona 500 will run on Sunday, February 19. With this being a superspeedway race, qualifying will take on a unique format. There will be two separate rounds of qualifying, with the first taking place on Wednesday. It will get underway at 8:15 p.m.ET on FS1.

Wednesday’s portion of qualifying will be more what you are used to seeing. There was a random draw held Tuesday to determine the order, with the final 20 spots being reserved for those that finished top 20 in owners points last year. Each driver will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier around the 2.5-mile superspeedway. The fastest driver will earn the pole position for the 2023 Daytona 500 on Sunday. The second-fastest driver will also be locked into the front row for Sunday’s starting lineup. The remaining drivers will head to the qualifying duels on Thursday with an order determined by Wednesday’s finish.

Ahead of the qualifying events, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott are all tied with +1200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2023 Daytona 500. Kyle Busch and Joey Logano follow at +1400, while William Byron and Ross Chastain are installed at +1600. Last year’s winner Austin Cindric has +2000 odds to win his second consecutive Daytona 500.