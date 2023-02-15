 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daytona 500 qualifying: Starting lineups for Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2

The qualifying process is underway for the 2023 Daytona 500. We break down starting lineups for Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2.

By David Fucillo
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, poses on the track during qualifying for the Busch Light Pole at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Daytona 500 kicks off the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday, but before then, there is qualifying to sort out. The season-opening race uses a multi-stage qualifying process that provides plenty of additional racing.

The field ran one lap of single-car qualifying to determine the front row for Sunday’s race. Alex Bowman secured the pole position and Kyle Larson will join him on the front row. In securing a front-row spot, Larson has emerged as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duels. He had been +1200 and tied with three other drivers, but now is the sole favorite at +1000. Bowman is +2000 to win.

The full field will race on Thursday in the Bluegreen Vacation Duel races to fill out the starting lineup for Sunday’s race. The finishers from Duel 1 will line up on the inside row in order of their Duel finish and the finishers from Duel 2 will line up on the outside row in order of their Duel finish. There are bonus points for performance in the Duels, which is why Bowman and Larson are competing in these races with their spots settled for Sunday.

With Wednesday qualifying a wrap, here are the starting lineups for the two Bluegreen Vacation Duel races ahead of the 2023 Daytona 500.

Duel 1 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car No.
1 Alex Bowman 48
2 William Byron 24
3 Joey Logano 22
4 Ryan Blaney 12
5 Harrison Burton 21
6 Bubba Wallace 23
7 Chris Buescher 17
8 Ross Chastain 1
9 Kevin Harvick 4
10 Ty Gibbs 54
11 Christopher Bell 20
12 Jimmie Johnson 84
13 Travis Pastrana 67
14 Erik Jones 43
15 Zane Smith 36
16 Justin Haley 31
17 Austin Dillon 3
18 Rickv Stenhouse Jr. 47
19 Cody Ware 51
20 Ty Dillon 77
Chandler Smith 13

Duel 2 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car No.
1 Kyle Larson 5
2 Aric Almirola 10
3 Chase Briscoe 14
4 Austin Cindric 2
5 Kyle Busch 8
6 Daniel Suarez 99
7 Chase Elliott 9
8 Rvan Preece 41
9 Brad Keselowski 6
10 Tyler Reddick 45
11 Martin Truex Jr. 19
12 Michael McDowell 34
13 Denny Hamlin 11
14 Noah Gregson 42
15 AJ Allmendinger 16
16 Austin Hill 62
17 Todd Gilliland 38
18 BJ McLeod 78
19 Riley Herbst 15
20 Corey LaJoie 7
21 Conor Daly 50

