Daytona 500 qualifying: Starting lineups for Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2

The Daytona 500 kicks off the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday, but before then, there is qualifying to sort out. The season-opening race uses a multi-stage qualifying process that provides plenty of additional racing.

The field ran one lap of single-car qualifying to determine the front row for Sunday’s race. Alex Bowman secured the pole position and Kyle Larson will join him on the front row. In securing a front-row spot, Larson has emerged as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duels. He had been +1200 and tied with three other drivers, but now is the sole favorite at +1000. Bowman is +2000 to win.

The full field will race on Thursday in the Bluegreen Vacation Duel races to fill out the starting lineup for Sunday’s race. The finishers from Duel 1 will line up on the inside row in order of their Duel finish and the finishers from Duel 2 will line up on the outside row in order of their Duel finish. There are bonus points for performance in the Duels, which is why Bowman and Larson are competing in these races with their spots settled for Sunday.

With Wednesday qualifying a wrap, here are the starting lineups for the two Bluegreen Vacation Duel races ahead of the 2023 Daytona 500.

Duel 1 starting lineup

Duel 1 starting lineup Pos Driver Car No. Pos Driver Car No. 1 Alex Bowman 48 2 William Byron 24 3 Joey Logano 22 4 Ryan Blaney 12 5 Harrison Burton 21 6 Bubba Wallace 23 7 Chris Buescher 17 8 Ross Chastain 1 9 Kevin Harvick 4 10 Ty Gibbs 54 11 Christopher Bell 20 12 Jimmie Johnson 84 13 Travis Pastrana 67 14 Erik Jones 43 15 Zane Smith 36 16 Justin Haley 31 17 Austin Dillon 3 18 Rickv Stenhouse Jr. 47 19 Cody Ware 51 20 Ty Dillon 77 Chandler Smith 13

Duel 2 starting lineup