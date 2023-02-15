Daytona 500 qualifying: Starting lineups for Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2

The Daytona 500 kicks off the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday, but before then, there is qualifying to sort out. The season-opening race uses a multi-stage qualifying process that provides plenty of additional racing.
The field ran one lap of single-car qualifying to determine the front row for Sunday’s race. Alex Bowman secured the pole position and Kyle Larson will join him on the front row. In securing a front-row spot, Larson has emerged as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duels. He had been +1200 and tied with three other drivers, but now is the sole favorite at +1000. Bowman is +2000 to win.
The full field will race on Thursday in the Bluegreen Vacation Duel races to fill out the starting lineup for Sunday’s race. The finishers from Duel 1 will line up on the inside row in order of their Duel finish and the finishers from Duel 2 will line up on the outside row in order of their Duel finish. There are bonus points for performance in the Duels, which is why Bowman and Larson are competing in these races with their spots settled for Sunday.
With Wednesday qualifying a wrap, here are the starting lineups for the two Bluegreen Vacation Duel races ahead of the 2023 Daytona 500.
Duel 1 starting lineup
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Alex Bowman
|48
|2
|William Byron
|24
|3
|Joey Logano
|22
|4
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|5
|Harrison Burton
|21
|6
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|7
|Chris Buescher
|17
|8
|Ross Chastain
|1
|9
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|10
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|11
|Christopher Bell
|20
|12
|Jimmie Johnson
|84
|13
|Travis Pastrana
|67
|14
|Erik Jones
|43
|15
|Zane Smith
|36
|16
|Justin Haley
|31
|17
|Austin Dillon
|3
|18
|Rickv Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|19
|Cody Ware
|51
|20
|Ty Dillon
|77
|Chandler Smith
|13
Duel 2 starting lineup
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|2
|Aric Almirola
|10
|3
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|4
|Austin Cindric
|2
|5
|Kyle Busch
|8
|6
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|7
|Chase Elliott
|9
|8
|Rvan Preece
|41
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|10
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|11
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|12
|Michael McDowell
|34
|13
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|14
|Noah Gregson
|42
|15
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|16
|Austin Hill
|62
|17
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|18
|BJ McLeod
|78
|19
|Riley Herbst
|15
|20
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|21
|Conor Daly
|50