Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea will face off in the first leg of their round of 16 matchup in Champions League play. Kickoff is set for Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET from Signal Iduna Park as Dortmund will host the first match between the two sides. You can catch all the action on CBS or via livestream on Paramount+.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea

Date: Wednesday, February 15

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Borussia Dortmund: +145

Draw: +235

Chelsea: +200

Moneyline pick: Borussia Dortmund +145

Chelsea are coming into this match with a slew of injuries and absences, including Christian Pulisic (knee), Edouard Mendy (finger), Raheem Sterling (knee), Mateo Kovacic (calf), and Wesley Fofana (knee). They’ve hit a poor run of form as of late, winning just one of their last eight matches across all competitions. Currently sitting in ninth place in the Premier League, head coach Graham Potter finds himself in the hot seat just a few months after taking over the reins following Thomas Tuchel’s sacking in September.

Dortmund are in a very different situation, riding an eight-match winning streak across all competitions dating back to January 10. They sit in third place in Bundesliga, just two points behind Union Berlin and three points back from league leaders Bayern Munich. They’re led by Jude Bellingham, who scored four goals in the group stage while young American Giovanni Reyna leads with two assists in UCL play this season.

Take Dortmund to get all three points at home here, as the Blues essentially look like a shell of the team who took home the Champions League title just two years ago.