Arsenal vs. Manchester City: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

All eyes will be on Emirates Stadium Wednesday afternoon as the EPL’s top two teams will go head to head for the first time in league play this season. First-place Arsenal will host second-place Manchester City in a Matchday 12 contest that was originally scheduled for October 19, but was postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Date: Wednesday, February 15

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Arsenal: +195

Draw: +245

Manchester City: +140

Moneyline pick: Draw +245

This will be the first of two meetings in league play for the EPL’s top two teams, with the second match scheduled at Etihad Stadium on April 26. We have one previous match to gauge how these teams will do against each other, as they faced off in the fourth round of the FA Cup just a few weeks ago. Man City got away with a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Nathan Ake in the 64th minute.

Arsenal have been riding the top of the EPL table all season long with City nipping at their heels, and this will be a highly-anticipated contest for fans across the world. What makes it even more thrilling is that Man City only sit three points back from the Gunners and have a higher goal differential, meaning a win would put the Sky Blues at the top of the table for the first time since mid-August.

In bad news for Pep Guardiola’s side, the league’s leading scorer Erling Haaland was taken off at halftime in their clash against Aston Villa on Sunday. His availability is still up in the air and will likely be a matchday decision, but Guardiola hopes the 22-year-old striker will be up for the task in what will undoubtedly be considered their biggest league match of the season.

Arsenal have been without Gabriel Jesus (knee), who has been sidelined since the World Cup in Qatar. In his absence, they’ve been led by the likes of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard, who have all been crucial to keeping the club successful and planted firmly at the top of the table.

To me, a lot of the outcome hinges on whether Haaland will be able to play. With 25 goals through 21 matches this season, he’s the easy pick to find the back of the net against the Gunners if he’s able to suit up. If he can’t go, I’m falling back on a draw as both sides should be very evenly matched on both ends of the field.