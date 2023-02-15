Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, February 15

There are 10 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, which means it might be difficult for bettors to key in on player props with so many options. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic over 31.5 points vs. Nuggets (-120)

Since returning from a heel injury, Doncic has picked up where he left off. He recorded a triple-double in his last game against the Timberwolves and will want to have another strong showing against reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Back him to go over this point total.

Trae Young over 10.5 assists vs. Knicks (-105)

Young has been dishing the rock at an elite level lately, going over this total in four straight games and five of the last six. He hit just six assists last time against the Knicks, and he’ll want to improve on that number at home. Young is starting to heat up at the right time for the Hawks and should go over this line again.

Darius Garland over 2.5 3-pointers vs. 76ers (+130)

Garland had a clunker in his last game, going 0-4 from deep. However, he had gone over this line in four of the last five games. The guard has hit at least two triples in 10 of his last 11 games, so he’s going to come close to this mark. The 76ers present a tough matchup defensively but Garland should be able to bounce back after a poor outing Monday.