NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, February 15

It’s a loaded DFS slate Wednesday with 10 games on tap, which means value plays will likely be the difference in many contests. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Malaki Branham, San Antonio Spurs, $4,600

The Spurs are in tank mode but Branham is firing on all cylinders at the moment. Tre Jones has been ruled out again, which means the rookie is set to get another start. In the last three games, Branham has averaged 29.2 DKFP. He gets a favorable matchup against a bad Hornets defense Wednesday and should be the top value play on the board.

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers, $4,800

The Pacers rookie has been flying of late, averaging 28.7 DKFP over the last three games. The last time he played Chicago, Mathurin went for 38.3 DKFP in 34 minutes. Indiana is still on the fringes of the playoff picture and this rivalry game could be the difference between a play-in spot or not. Look for Mathurin to get big minutes and produce another strong outing.

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat, $4,800

Max Strus ($5k) is also a good option with Tyler Herro out, but Vincent has been more reliable of late. The point guard will continue to start with Kyle Lowry out, and he’s averaging 25.95 DKFP over the last four games. The Nets present a tough matchup but Vincent should have enough volume to deliver solid value.