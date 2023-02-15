Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. 76ers on Wednesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers (38-22) will hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (37-19) tonight. Tipoff is set for 7:30 from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and will air on ESPN. This is the second matchup for these two teams this season as the Cavaliers won 113-85 back in November.

The two notable injuries to watch for in this matchup are Joel Embed and P.J. Tucker. Embiid is questionable with a foot injury that has bothered him for a good portion of the season. Tucker is probable with calf tightness. I expect both of these guys to play.

The 76ers are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 216.5. On the moneyline, the 76ers are -130 while the Cavaliers are +110.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers +2

The Cavaliers have won seven straight games and are playing their best basketball of the season. A big reason for their recent successes is health. When they have all their guys on the court, they have had success. Donovan Mitchell means a lot to this team and he will be active tonight.

Cleveland beat the 76ers handily the last time these two teams faced off and I think the Cavs are the better team. Look for a tight game that finishes with the Cavs knocking down free throws to secure the win.

Over/Under: Over 216.5

As the home team, the over is 17-12-1 for the 76ers this season. They’re scoring at a high rate, but allowing some points as well. The Cavaliers have scored 110+ in six of their last seven. While many have raved about their defense, they will have their hands full tonight. As long as Embiid plays tonight, I think both teams score 110+ points. Take the over here.