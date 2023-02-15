 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. 76ers on Wednesday

We go over some of the best betting options for Wednesday’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.

By BenHall1
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dribbles the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (38-22) will hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (37-19) tonight. Tipoff is set for 7:30 from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and will air on ESPN. This is the second matchup for these two teams this season as the Cavaliers won 113-85 back in November.

The two notable injuries to watch for in this matchup are Joel Embed and P.J. Tucker. Embiid is questionable with a foot injury that has bothered him for a good portion of the season. Tucker is probable with calf tightness. I expect both of these guys to play.

The 76ers are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 216.5. On the moneyline, the 76ers are -130 while the Cavaliers are +110.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers +2

The Cavaliers have won seven straight games and are playing their best basketball of the season. A big reason for their recent successes is health. When they have all their guys on the court, they have had success. Donovan Mitchell means a lot to this team and he will be active tonight.

Cleveland beat the 76ers handily the last time these two teams faced off and I think the Cavs are the better team. Look for a tight game that finishes with the Cavs knocking down free throws to secure the win.

Over/Under: Over 216.5

As the home team, the over is 17-12-1 for the 76ers this season. They’re scoring at a high rate, but allowing some points as well. The Cavaliers have scored 110+ in six of their last seven. While many have raved about their defense, they will have their hands full tonight. As long as Embiid plays tonight, I think both teams score 110+ points. Take the over here.

More From DraftKings Nation