Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Hawks on Wednesday

The New York Knicks (32-27) will take on the Atlanta Hawks (29-29) tonight with tipoff is set for 7:30 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. This is the fourth and final matchup between these two teams this season. The Hawks lead the series 2-1 and won their only home game against the Knicks so far this season.

John Collins and De’Andre Hunter are on the injury report for the Hawks tonight. Hunter is likely to play, but it’s unknown whether or not Collins will be good to go. For the Knicks, Mitchell Robinson is the only name listed as he’s still dealing with the broken right thumb.

The Hawks are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 233.5. On the moneyline, the Hawks are -150 while the Knicks are +130.

Knicks vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +3

It has been an inconsistent season for the Hawks this year. The Knicks have played better than Atlanta recently as well. New York has won four of its last five games and Atlanta has lost three of its last five.

The Knicks are 18-10 against the spread on the road which is the best mark in the NBA. Atlanta is 12-14 against the spread at home and hasn’t played like the team everybody thought it would be. I think the Knicks are the better team and they will show that tonight.

Over/Under: Under 233.5

This number is huge. In two of their three matchups this season, the total has been under 233.5. The Knicks have gone under this total in four of their last five games, while the Hawks have gone under this number in three of their last four games. Back the under tonight.