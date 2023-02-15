Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Nets on Wednesday

The Miami Heat (32-26) face Brooklyn Nets (33-24) Wednesday evening with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This is the second matchup between these two teams this season. The Nets took down the Heat 102-101 in Miami last time.

The Heat are without a number of guys including Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, and Victor Oladipo. Duncan Robinson is also questionable with a finger injury. The Nets aren’t dealing with any injuries.

The Nets are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 212. On the moneyline, the Nets are -115 while the Heat are -105.

Heat vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -1

The Heat are the better team, but they are not healthy right now. I don't see them going on the road and beating the Nets, who have been competitive since trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. While they lost two superstars, this Nets team has some good role players and guys who are trying to prove themselves.

The Heat are the second worst team in the NBA against the spread this season at 21-34-3. They have underperformed all season and injuries have played a big role in that. They struggled offensively in their last matchup with this lineup and I expect more struggles tonight. Back Brooklyn to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 212.5

This is a low number, which could push the public to the over. Neither team has been great offensively as of late. The Nets are still trying to build chemistry as a group and that will force them to take some time putting up points consistently. The Heat are without two starters, so their backups are forced to play more than usual and they’re not great scorers. On the road, unders have cashed in 16 of 28 games for the Heat. I expect this game to finish under this total.