Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Nuggets on Wednesday

The Dallas Mavericks (31-28) battle the Denver Nuggets (40-18) Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. ET in Denver. This is the fourth and final matchup between these teams this season. The Mavericks lead the series 2-1 so far.

Both teams are dealing with a number of injuries. Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway, and Christian Wood are all questionable for the Mavericks. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are questionable for this matchup. There’s a chance both don’t play as Gordon has missed the last two games and Murray has missed five straight.

The Nuggets are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 233. On the moneyline, the Nuggets are -195 while the Mavericks are +165.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +5

The injuries are not good for the Nuggets. Being without Murray against a Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving backcourt would be too much for Denver to handle. The Mavericks have yet to win when Irving and Doncic play, but I think they change that tonight. Look for them to carry this team to a victory.

Over/Under: Over 233

Denver has been one of the best teams in the NBA this season and have proven that they can score points. Dallas has been inconsistent, but scoring hasn’t been an issue for them lately. I would expect this to be a high-scoring game with both teams hitting 120+ points. Back the over tonight.