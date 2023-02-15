Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Lakers on Wednesday

The New Orleans Pelicans (30-28) will try to go into the All-Star break on a winning streak when they meet the Los Angeles Lakers (26-32) Wednesday night. The Pelicans have won four of their last five games, while the Lakers are 1-1 since integrating their trade deadline acquisitions.

CJ McCollum is questionable for New Orleans with an ankle injury. Zion Williamson remains out indefinitely. LeBron James has missed three games for LA but is expected to play tonight despite being questionable. Anthony Davis is probable with foot soreness.

The Lakers are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 234.5. LA is -175 on the moneyline, while New Orleans is +150.

Pelicans vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +3.5

In the previous two meetings between these teams, the Pelicans have covered this spread. New Orleans was in a bit of a slump since Williamson’s injury, losing 10 in a row at one point before beating the Lakers to snap that skid. The Pelicans are 4-1 ATS in the last five games and are playing better. Even with James likely to return tonight, back New Orleans to cover and potentially win this game outright.

Over/Under: Over 234.5

Both of the previous games between these teams have gone over this line. The Pelicans have gone over the total in five of their last eight games, while the Lakers have hit the over in three of the last five. These teams rank 10th and 14th, respectively, in points per game over the last five but the Lakers are integrating newer players and were without James. With the King back, the over should hit here.