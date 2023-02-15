Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Genesis Invitational

The 2023 Genesis Invitational tees off on Thursday. February 16 from Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. The last two PGA TOUR events of the year have both experienced weather delays, so golfers will be crossing their fingers that all runs smoothly this week.

So far, it looks fairly clear, although there is a 24% chance of precipitation on Saturday. The winds are expected to run around 8 to 10 MPH and the temps will be in the 50s and 60s.

The Genesis Invitational is one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events, which means it will feature most of the world’s top golfers competing for a purse of $20 million. Tiger Woods will be making his much-anticipated return to the Tour, and he’ll play alongside recent winners Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 Genesis Invitational starting Thursday, February 16 and ending Sunday, February 19.

Thursday, February 16

Hi 62°, Low 42°: Partly cloudy, 0% chance of rain, 8 MPH winds

Friday, February 17

Hi 61°, Low 47°: Cloudy, 10% chance of rain, 8 MPH winds

Saturday, February 18

Hi 62°, Low 46°: Partly cloudy, 24% chance of rain, 10 MPH winds

Sunday, February 19

Hi 64°, Low 47°: Partly cloudy, 7% chance of rain, 9 MPH winds