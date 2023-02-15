How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on February 15

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX.

We’re just over two weeks away from the Revolution pay-per-view in San Francisco and the card is starting to come together. We already know the main event and we’ll see if more matches are added on a busy episode of Dynamite tonight.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, February 15

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Sames Auto Arena Laredo, TX

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

The main event for Revolution is official as AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match. Danielson finally completed the month-long gauntlet the champ laid out for him last week, defeating Rush in an early match of the year candidate to earn the title match. Afterwards, MJF, who defeated and bloodied Konosuke Takeshita earlier in the night, attacked Danielson and put him in the Salt of the Earth armbar. Tonight, the champ is contractually obligated to appear in front of the Laredo, TX, crowd and he’ll address his upcoming Iron Match match at the ppv.

We’ll get a triple-threat match in the women’s division tonight as Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, and Britt Baker will mix it up. Storm and Saraya have been terrorizing AEW “home grown” talents in recent weeks, spray painting green L’s after their beatdowns. The two superstars that have been in their crosshairs have been Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and it appears we’re heading straight towards a tag team match between those parties. We’ll see how this triple-threat plays out and how Soho factors into it.

We’ll get two interviews this evening with Jim Ross interviewing Wardlow and Renee Paquette speaking with Adam Cole. Wardlow recently returned and is barreling towards another match with TNT Champion Samoa Joe at Revolution. Meanwhile, we still don’t know the direction of Adam Cole after he made his return promo last month.

Also on the show, the Acclaimed will be in action just one week after losing the AEW World Tag Team Championship to the Gunns. They will team up with Orange Cassidy and Billy Gunn to battle Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. We’ll also get Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli teaming to face Rush and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado tag team match.