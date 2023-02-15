Rory McIlroy to Phil Mickelson: “F*** you, Phil” in finale of Full Swing on Netflix

The new Netflix series Full Swing dropped this morning, and there’s one quotation that’s going to stand out from the rest.

We all knew what the PGA Tour’s biggest advocate in Rory McIlory thought of Phil Mickelson and those heading to the LIV Tour already. But it is funny to hear it said behind closed doors, and intentionally on the record.

As the players are being worked on in the training room at the 2022 Tour Championship, which McIlroy went on to win for the third time as well as the $18 million that went with it, there’s a scene where several players are all being stretched, cupped, and everything else by the trainers. Here’s what happened.

And of course, the moment that nobody expected, the one that will be talked about, tweeted about and memed more than any other.



Rory with some thoughts on Phil (sound up is NSFW). pic.twitter.com/RnHuEawhkD — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) February 15, 2023

Trainer: “Based on your Josh Allen post, you’re a Josh Allen fan.”

Rory: “Yeah but he’s a Phil Mickelson fan, so I don’t know if that’s...”

Someone else: “Sounds like this guy’s losing credibility.”

Rory: “Fuck you, Phil! I hope that makes it in.”

Someone else: “I guarantee that makes it in.”

That’s some quality content right there. While this is a series designed for the casual golf fan, and not much of anything got said behind the scenes that was truly earth-shattering, we did get a great quotation from the PGA Tour’s biggest star.

Now let’s hope for more of those in Season 2.