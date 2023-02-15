 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rory McIlroy to Phil Mickelson: “F*** you, Phil” in finale of Full Swing on Netflix

The de facto leader of the PGA Tour let it slip how he felt with the cameras on, and he made sure it got in the show as well.

By Collin Sherwin
Rory McIlroy plays his second shot from a bunker on the 12th hole during round three at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 11, 2023. Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The new Netflix series Full Swing dropped this morning, and there’s one quotation that’s going to stand out from the rest.

We all knew what the PGA Tour’s biggest advocate in Rory McIlory thought of Phil Mickelson and those heading to the LIV Tour already. But it is funny to hear it said behind closed doors, and intentionally on the record.

As the players are being worked on in the training room at the 2022 Tour Championship, which McIlroy went on to win for the third time as well as the $18 million that went with it, there’s a scene where several players are all being stretched, cupped, and everything else by the trainers. Here’s what happened.

Trainer: “Based on your Josh Allen post, you’re a Josh Allen fan.”

Rory: “Yeah but he’s a Phil Mickelson fan, so I don’t know if that’s...”

Someone else: “Sounds like this guy’s losing credibility.”

Rory: “Fuck you, Phil! I hope that makes it in.”

Someone else: “I guarantee that makes it in.”

That’s some quality content right there. While this is a series designed for the casual golf fan, and not much of anything got said behind the scenes that was truly earth-shattering, we did get a great quotation from the PGA Tour’s biggest star.

Now let’s hope for more of those in Season 2.

