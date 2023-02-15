Picks, predictions for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on Wednesday, February 15

The Texas A&M Aggies will return home for a matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night from Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. The game will get started at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN 2. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M odds

Spread: Texas A&M -2.5

Over/Under: 141

Moneyline: Texas A&M -145, Arkansas +125

Arkansas (17-8, 6-6 SEC) ended a three-game winning streak in Saturday’s home 70-64 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs and enters Wednesday tied for eighth place in the conference. Anthony Black scored a game-high 23 points with five rebounds and five assists. The Razorbacks rate 20th overall in KenPom, including 16th in adjusted defensive efficiency, but they’re 56th offensively.

Texas A&M (18-7, 10-2 SEC) will bring a three-game winning streak into this contest after a 74-62 road win over the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Wade Taylor IV led all scorers with 23 points, knocking down 5-of-8 shots from beyond the arc. The Aggies rate 33rd overall in KenPom, and their strength comes offensively where they’re 20th in adjusted efficiency, though the defense is 72nd. Manny Obaseki hasn’t played in more than a month and will remain out with an injury.

The Pick: Texas A&M -2.5

These are two evenly matched teams, but we’ll go with the Aggies based on where the game is being played. Texas A&M has a 12-1 home record this season, and the Razorbacks have really struggled on the road with a 2-5 record. Texas A&M is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven home contests, while Arkansas is 2-5 ATS in road matchups this season. The Aggies are back home for the first time in a week, and expect them to cover this number.