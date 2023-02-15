Picks, predictions for No. 14 Indiana vs. Northwestern on Wednesday, February 15

The No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers will hit the road to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday night from Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois. The game will get started at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on BTN. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Indiana vs. Northwestern odds

Spread: Indiana -1.5

Over/Under: 134.5

Moneyline: Indiana -120, Northwestern +100

Indiana (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) will bring a three-game winning streak into Wednesday night after a 62-61 road win over the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Trayce Jackson-Davis went off for 28 points on 11-of-23 shooting with 11 rebounds as the Hoosiers were without Xavier Johnson, Race Thompson and Logan Duncomb. Johnson and Duncomb remain out, while Thompson may return to the floor. The Hoosiers rate 19th overall in KenPom, including an offense that rates 23rd in adjusted efficiency and 37th on the defensive end.

Northwestern (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) will also go for its fourth straight victory coming off a stunning home victory 64-58 at home against the then-top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers. The Wildcats went on a 19-5 run over the final five minutes as Boo Buie led all scorers with 26 points. Julian Roper II missed six of the last seven games, and his status is in question for Wednesday night. The Wildcats rate 47th overall in KenPom with a defense that rates 26th in adjusted defensive efficiency and 97th offensively.

The Pick: Indiana -1.5

The Hoosiers are playing their second straight road game, but is Northwestern going to be motivated to hit the floor after the best win of its season? The Wildcats have to be feeling pretty good about themselves after such an impressive victory, so the motivation might not be there. We’ll see a better effort from Indiana in this spot, and the Hoosiers will cover as slight favorites with a significantly better offensive attack.