Picks, predictions for No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 10 Tennessee on Wednesday, February 15

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will hit the road for a matchup with the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday night from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The game will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN 2. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Alabama vs. Tennessee odds

Spread: Tennessee -3

Over/Under: 144.5

Moneyline: Tennessee -155, Alabama +135

Alabama (22-3, 12-0 SEC) will get one of its toughest tests of the conference slate as it looks to remain undefeated in SEC play. The Tide will look for a fifth consecutive victory coming off 77-69 road win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday behind 24 points from Wendell Green Jr. Alabama rates second overall in KenPom including 13th in adjusted offensive efficiency and fifth on the defensive end. The Tide could be without 7-foot center Charles Bediako, who is battling a knee injury, though he practiced on Tuesday.

Tennessee (19-6, 8-4 SEC) lost three of its last four games including two in a row to drop to third place in conference play. The last two games against the Vanderbilt Commodores and Missouri Tigers ended with Tennessee falling short on buzzer-beating 3-pointers. The Vols rate fifth overall in KenPom with the top defense in adjusted efficiency, but they rate 49th on the offensive end. Julian Phillips left the loss to Missouri with a hip injury, and Josiah-Jordan James missed that contest with an ankle injury. Both are considered questionable for Wednesday night.

The Pick: Under 144.5

If James and Phillips are deemed healthy enough to play, I love this betting spot for the Vols playing at home after consecutive heartbreakers against the top-ranked team. However, I cannot recommend a side without knowing the full injury report. Let’s go with the under considering these are two top-five units in adjusted defensive efficiency. It’s a bit of a risk with the Tide checking in at No. 2 in adjusted tempo, but the Vols should do enough to slow the pace and keep this total below the number.