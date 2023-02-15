Picks, predictions for Xavier vs. Marquette on Wednesday, February 15

The No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles will return home for a matchup with the No. 16 Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday night from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The game will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBS Sports Network. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Xavier vs. Marquette odds

Spread: Marquette -6

Over/Under: 160

Moneyline: Marquette -255, Xavier +215

Xavier (19-6, 11-3 Big East) won consecutive games before Friday’s 69-67 road loss to the Butler Bulldogs despite Colby Jones going for 17 points and eight rebounds. The Musketeers would move into first place in the conference on Wednesday night, and leading scorer Souley Boum is expected to play despite spraining an ankle against Butler. Second-leading scorer and top rebounder Zach Freemantle remains out with a foot injury. Xavier rates 24th overall in KenPom with an offense that rates fifth in adjusted efficiency and a defense that rates 102nd.

Marquette (20-6, 12-3 Big East) won six of its last seven games and entered Wednesday a half-game ahead of Xavier in the conference standings. The Golden Eagles are coming off an 89-75 road victory over the Georgetown Hoyas as Oso Ighodaro, Kam Jones and Tyler Kolek all scored 14 points. They rate 11th overall in KenPom, including third in adjusted offensive efficiency and 68th on the defensive end of the floor.

The Pick: Over 160

There is a lot to love about the over in this spot as both offenses like to push the pace. Marquette rates 92nd in adjusted tempo, and Xavier is 23rd in that category. These are two top-five offenses in adjusted efficiency, and the biggest weaknesses for both programs come defensively.