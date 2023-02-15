Picks, predictions for No. 22 TCU vs. No. 19 Iowa State on Wednesday, February 15

The No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs will hit the road for a matchup with the No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday night from James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The game will tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPNU. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

TCU vs. Iowa State odds

Spread: Iowa State -3.5

Over/Under: 134.5

Moneyline: Iowa State -180, TCU +155

TCU (17-8, 6-6 Big 12) started February with three straight losses and is coming off a 72-68 home defeat against the Baylor Bears on Saturday. Damion Baugh flirted with a triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in the loss. Leading scorer Mike Miles Jr. missed the last four games but was a full participant in practice on Tuesday, and so was Eddie Lampkin Jr., who missed the loss to Baylor. The Horned Frogs rate 22nd overall in KenPom, including 18th in adjusted defensive efficiency and 52nd on the offensive end.

Iowa State (16-8, 7-5 Big 12) lost consecutive games including Saturday’s 64-56 home loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. Aljaz Kunc came off the bench for a team-high 13 points, but it wasn’t quite enough. The Cyclones are rated 17th in KenPom with a defense that rates ninth in adjusted efficiency, and the offense checks in at 79th in the country.

The Pick: Under 134.5

The strength of both programs come on the defensive end, while the struggles come offensively. TCU likes to move fast, but it may take a couple games for the Horned Frogs to get back into the swing of things with the likely return of Miles. Iowa State will do a better job of controlling the pace in this contest, and the Cyclones rate 307th in adjusted tempo.