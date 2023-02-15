Picks, predictions for Kentucky vs. Mississippi State on Wednesday, February 15

The Kentucky Wildcats look to break into the bubble this week as they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an SEC matchup on Wednesday, February 15. The game will air on SECN at 8:30 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State odds

Spread: Mississippi State -3

Over/Under: 128

Moneyline: MSU -150, UK +130

Kentucky (16-9, 7-5 SEC) has lost two straight and three of its last five games in conference play. The Wildcats rank 44th at KenPom and 21st in adjusted offensive efficiency, but are not currently projected to make the NCAA tournament. They have a lot to play for in the coming weeks. Kentucky moves the ball around a lot, averaging 15.9 assists per game (25th in the nation) and have a seven-rebound margin over opponents (14th in the nation).

Mississippi State (17-8, 5-7 SEC) ranks 39th overall at KenPom and fourth overall in adjusted defensive efficiency. They limit opponents to just 58.7 points per game (5th in the nation) on 38.8% shooting (7th in the nation). They are on a five-game winning streak and most recently beat Arkansas. When they can control the pace of the game, the Bulldogs are at their best. Their defensive prowess also extends to the three-point line.

The Pick: Mississippi State -3

Something just seems to be clicking lately for the Bulldogs, both at home and on the road, and their defense should be able to overpower Kentucky’s offense. The key will be to limit second-chance shots and break up ball movement on the Wildcats’ side of the court.