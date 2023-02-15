Picks, predictions for Oregon vs. Washington on Wednesday, February 15

The Oregon Ducks look to bounce back from a loss to UCLA as they face the Washington Huskies on Wednesday, February 15 in Seattle. The game will air on ESPN at 11:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oregon vs. Washington odds

Spread: Oregon -5.5

Over/Under: 142

Moneyline: Oregon -225, Washington +190

Oregon (15-11, 9-6 Pac-12) fell to UCLA in their latest appearance, hanging within single-digits of the top-five team but not covering the 2.5-point spread at home. The Ducks rank 43rd at KenPom and are currently sitting just outside the bubble for a tournament bid. They struggled with ball security in their latest game, turning the ball over 16 times. They have been one of the most inconsistent and confusing teams in the Pac-12.

Washington (13-13, 5-10 Pac-12) finds themselves on a four-game skid after a loss to Washington State. They shot a disastrous 33.9% from the field in their latest loss. They rank 106th at KenPom and have almost no shot at making the tournament. They average just 67.7 points in conference matchups while allowing Pac-12 opponents 73.2 points per game.

The Pick: Oregon -5.5

Despite Oregon’s ups and downs, I think they’ll be able to handle what is turning out to be a very bad Washington team. The Huskies have struggled a lot, dropping five of their last six, and the Ducks should be able to take this one easily.