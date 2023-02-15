Picks, predictions for Boise State vs. Colorado State on Wednesday, February 15

The Boise State Broncos look to get a second win this season over the Colorado State Rams as they head to Fort Collins to face off on Wednesday, February 15. The game will air at 10:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Boise State vs. Colorado State odds

Spread: Boise State -3.5

Over/Under: 138.5

Moneyline: Boise State -150, Colorado State +130

Boise State (19-6, 9-3 MWC) suffered a tough loss against San Diego State but bounced back with a win over Wyoming after getting their leading scorer Marcus Shaver back on the court. The Broncos rank 28th at KenPom and 10th in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing opponents just 61.2 points per game (12th in the nation) on 40.4% shooting (32nd in the nation). They grab 25.6 defensive rebounds per game (21st in the nation), but only put up 71.7 points per game on their end.

Colorado State (11-14, 3-9 MWC) stopped a five-game skid with a win over Air Force in their latest matchup. Sitting near the bottom of the conference standings, CSU lost 80-59 the last time they played Boise State. They rank 111th at KenPom, but have one of the best field goal percentages in the country, shooting 49.1% (10th in the nation). They only put up 73.8 points per game despite this.

The Pick: Boise State -3.5

This is a surprisingly tight spread given the score the last time these two teams matched up. I’ll take the Broncos to cover on the road. They should be able to shut down the Rams’ hot shooting.