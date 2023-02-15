Picks, predictions for No. 21 San Diego State vs. Fresno State on Wednesday, February 15

The No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs will hit the road for a matchup with the Fresno State Bulldogs on Wednesday night from Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The game will tip off at 11:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBS Sports Network. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State odds

Spread: SDSU -8

Over/Under: 128.5

Moneyline: SDSU -350, Fresno State +290

San Diego State (20-5, 11-2 Mountain West) enters Wednesday’s action at the top of the conference looking for a fourth consecutive victory. The Aztecs are coming off an 82-71 home win over the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, and Micah Parrish came off the bench to score a team-high 18 points with six 3-pointers. San Diego State rates 16th overall in KenPom, including 27th in adjusted defensive efficiency and 31st offensively.

Fresno State (9-15, 5-8 Mountain West) snapped a two-game winning streak with a 77-66 road loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack on Friday. The Bulldogs were led by Isaiah Hill, who scored a game-high 20 points. The team’s third-leading scorer and top rebounder Isaih Moore missed the loss to Nevada and will not be available on Wednesday night. Fresno State rates 154th overall in KenPom, including 104th in adjusted defensive efficiency and 224th on the offensive end.

The Pick: Under 128.5

Fresno State’s offense has been a significant issue this season, and the Bulldogs will continue to be without Moore, who’s shooting 53.6% from the floor. With the third-leading scorer out for a team that rates 332nd in adjusted tempo, the number of possessions will be small, and the total will fall short of 128.5 in this spot.