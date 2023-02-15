Picks, predictions for No. 7 Virginia vs. Louisville on Wednesday, February 15

The No. 7 Virginia Cavlaiers will hit the road for a matchup with the Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday night from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The game will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPNU. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Virginia vs. Louisville odds

Spread: Virginia -16.5

Over/Under: 127.5

Moneyline: Virginia -1700, Louisville +900

Virginia (19-4, 11-3 ACC) will look to extend its winning streak to three games, coming off a 69-62 overtime victory at home over the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. Armaan Franklin scored a game-high 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor including 3-of-5 from the 3-point line in the victory. The Cavaliers rate 14th overall in KenPom as a very balanced team that is inside the top 25 in adjusted efficiency on both ends of the floor.

Louisville (3-22, 1-13 ACC) lost 13 of its last 14 games including three in a row as the disastrous season continues. The latest defeat came in a 93-85 road loss to the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday despite El Ellis going off for 33 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the floor. Leading rebounder Brandon Huntley-Hatfield hasn’t played since January 11th with an injury and is likely out again on Wednesday night. The Cardinals are barely rated inside the top 300 overall in KenPom with adjusted efficiency that rates similarly offensively and defensively.

The Pick: Over 127.5

With this high of a spread, let’s go toward the over, which is a bit of a risk considering Virginia rates 361st in adjusted tempo. However, the Cavaliers should have no trouble scoring all game long and may need to empty the bench in blowout mode. That will give Louisville an advantage that could lead to additional baskets and the total surpassing the projected over/under.