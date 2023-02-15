LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, Jamal Murray headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, February 15

We’ve got a loaded NBA slate Wednesday with 10 games on tap, anchored by ESPN’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: February 15
San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets
Tre Jones (foot) - OUT
Jones is out, so Malaki Branham should be getting the start and is a strong value play in a favorable matchup against the Hornets.
Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers
DeMar DeRozan (thigh) - OUT
Alex Caruso (foot) - game-time decision
DeRozan could be out through the All-Star break and longer. Zach LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu should see more shots with him out. Caruso is a game-time call and could be held out with this being the last game before the break.
Myles Turner (back) - questionable
If Turner is out, Isaiah Jackson should be a strong value add in DFS lineups.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable
PJ Tucker (calf) - probable
Both guys should be in for Philly.
New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks
John Collins (hip) - questionable
De’Andre Hunter (ankle) - probable
If Collins is out, Onyeka Okongwu should get more minutes. Saddiq Bey got the start last time he was ruled out, so he could be a good filler play.
Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum (illness) - TBD
Al Horford (injury management) - expected to play
Robert Williams (injury management) - TBD
Tatum was initially set to be out but is now uncertain, while Horford should be in. We’ll see how Boston handles Williams on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets
Tyler Herro (ankle) - OUT
Victor Oladipo (ankle) - OUT
With Herro and Oladipo both out, Max Strus is an excellent DFS option. Gabe Vincent should remain in the starting lineup with Kyle Lowry sidelined.
Seth Curry (groin) - available
Curry is back in and should take some perimeter minutes away from Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale.
Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
Tim Hardaway Jr. (hamstring) - questionable
Reggie Bullock (illness) - questionable
Christian Wood (illness) - questionable
These are Dallas’ top role players. If one or two of these guys are in, they’ll naturally get a boost. We’ll see who suits up here before making a fantasy/DFS recommendation.
Jamal Murray (knee) - questionable
Aaron Gordon (ribs) - questionable
Bruce Brown will once again get the start if Murray sits. Michael Porter Jr. stands to benefit if Gordon remains out.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers
CJ McCollum (ankle) - questionable
If McCollum is out, Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy are the top DFS filler plays for New Orleans.
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
LeBron James (ankle) - questionable
Davis should be in, while James is reportedly on track to play after missing three games. We’ll see how the Lakers handle him once they go through shootaround and warmups.