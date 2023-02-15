LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, Jamal Murray headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, February 15

We’ve got a loaded NBA slate Wednesday with 10 games on tap, anchored by ESPN’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 15

Tre Jones (foot) - OUT

Jones is out, so Malaki Branham should be getting the start and is a strong value play in a favorable matchup against the Hornets.

DeMar DeRozan (thigh) - OUT

Alex Caruso (foot) - game-time decision

DeRozan could be out through the All-Star break and longer. Zach LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu should see more shots with him out. Caruso is a game-time call and could be held out with this being the last game before the break.

Myles Turner (back) - questionable

If Turner is out, Isaiah Jackson should be a strong value add in DFS lineups.

Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable

PJ Tucker (calf) - probable

Both guys should be in for Philly.

John Collins (hip) - questionable

De’Andre Hunter (ankle) - probable

If Collins is out, Onyeka Okongwu should get more minutes. Saddiq Bey got the start last time he was ruled out, so he could be a good filler play.

Jayson Tatum (illness) - TBD

Al Horford (injury management) - expected to play

Robert Williams (injury management) - TBD

Tatum was initially set to be out but is now uncertain, while Horford should be in. We’ll see how Boston handles Williams on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Tyler Herro (ankle) - OUT

Victor Oladipo (ankle) - OUT

With Herro and Oladipo both out, Max Strus is an excellent DFS option. Gabe Vincent should remain in the starting lineup with Kyle Lowry sidelined.

Seth Curry (groin) - available

Curry is back in and should take some perimeter minutes away from Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (hamstring) - questionable

Reggie Bullock (illness) - questionable

Christian Wood (illness) - questionable

These are Dallas’ top role players. If one or two of these guys are in, they’ll naturally get a boost. We’ll see who suits up here before making a fantasy/DFS recommendation.

Jamal Murray (knee) - questionable

Aaron Gordon (ribs) - questionable

Bruce Brown will once again get the start if Murray sits. Michael Porter Jr. stands to benefit if Gordon remains out.

CJ McCollum (ankle) - questionable

If McCollum is out, Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy are the top DFS filler plays for New Orleans.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

LeBron James (ankle) - questionable

Davis should be in, while James is reportedly on track to play after missing three games. We’ll see how the Lakers handle him once they go through shootaround and warmups.