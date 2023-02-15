 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, Jamal Murray headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, February 15

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Wednesday, February 15 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on February 13, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.
Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve got a loaded NBA slate Wednesday with 10 games on tap, anchored by ESPN’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 15

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets

Tre Jones (foot) - OUT

Jones is out, so Malaki Branham should be getting the start and is a strong value play in a favorable matchup against the Hornets.

Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers

DeMar DeRozan (thigh) - OUT
Alex Caruso (foot) - game-time decision

DeRozan could be out through the All-Star break and longer. Zach LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu should see more shots with him out. Caruso is a game-time call and could be held out with this being the last game before the break.

Myles Turner (back) - questionable

If Turner is out, Isaiah Jackson should be a strong value add in DFS lineups.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable
PJ Tucker (calf) - probable

Both guys should be in for Philly.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

John Collins (hip) - questionable
De’Andre Hunter (ankle) - probable

If Collins is out, Onyeka Okongwu should get more minutes. Saddiq Bey got the start last time he was ruled out, so he could be a good filler play.

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum (illness) - TBD
Al Horford (injury management) - expected to play
Robert Williams (injury management) - TBD

Tatum was initially set to be out but is now uncertain, while Horford should be in. We’ll see how Boston handles Williams on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

Tyler Herro (ankle) - OUT
Victor Oladipo (ankle) - OUT

With Herro and Oladipo both out, Max Strus is an excellent DFS option. Gabe Vincent should remain in the starting lineup with Kyle Lowry sidelined.

Seth Curry (groin) - available

Curry is back in and should take some perimeter minutes away from Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale.

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets

Tim Hardaway Jr. (hamstring) - questionable
Reggie Bullock (illness) - questionable
Christian Wood (illness) - questionable

These are Dallas’ top role players. If one or two of these guys are in, they’ll naturally get a boost. We’ll see who suits up here before making a fantasy/DFS recommendation.

Jamal Murray (knee) - questionable
Aaron Gordon (ribs) - questionable

Bruce Brown will once again get the start if Murray sits. Michael Porter Jr. stands to benefit if Gordon remains out.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers

CJ McCollum (ankle) - questionable

If McCollum is out, Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy are the top DFS filler plays for New Orleans.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
LeBron James (ankle) - questionable

Davis should be in, while James is reportedly on track to play after missing three games. We’ll see how the Lakers handle him once they go through shootaround and warmups.

More From DraftKings Nation