Pick on the total for Oregon-Washington on February 15

The Oregon Ducks are looking to get into the top three of the Pac-12 regular season standings and their quest takes them to Seattle on Wednesday to play against the Washington Huskies.

Oregon Ducks (-5.5, 143.5) vs. Washington Huskies

The Ducks enter Wednesday with a defense that has tightened up in conference play, having allowed 71 points or fewer in eight of their last nine games with the lone exception being on the road against Arizona.

The strong point of Oregon’s defense is inside with the team 36th in the country in 2-point shooting percentage and four different low post players that average at least 4.2 rebounds per game.

Both teams have had outside shooting issues this season with Washington 286th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage and Oregon 302nd, which has contributed to inefficient offense on both sides.

Oregon enters Wednesday’s game 126th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis while Washington is 286th as the Huskies are 292nd in the country in turnovers per possession and Oregon ranks 246th in this category.

The Ducks play at a slow pace, ranking 251st in America in possessions per game and will continue their improved defensive play against a Washington team that has been hold to 67 points or fewer in regulation of five of their last seven home games.

The Play: Oregon vs. Washington Under 143.5

