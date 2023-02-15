Report: Colts, Panthers spoke to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky about ‘prominent’ coaching job

ESPN analyst and former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky has apparently been a candidate for NFL coaching jobs with the Panthers and Colts, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Orlovsky has turned into a bit of a hot-take analyst at ESPN, but has been known for looking at the game at a more granular level.

Orlovsky really doesn’t have any background as a coach. As a backup quarterback in the league, he likely learned a lot about coaching, but there isn’t much pointing toward him having success as a coach out of the gate.

As a player, Orlovsky started 12 games for the Lions and Colts and his teams had a 2-10 record in those games. He is also infamously known for stepping out of the back of the end zone without any real pass rush in his face to give the opponents a safety. Hopefully that isn’t the kind of awareness he would bring to the coaching ranks.