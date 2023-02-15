Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley can apply for reinstatement Wednesday

Ex-Falcons and current Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley can apply for reinstatement into the league on Wednesday. Ridley has now served a year-long suspension for gambling on NFL games and will get a chance to state his case to return to the game.

Ridley placed $1,500 in bets while he was taking a leave of absence to deal with mental health issues during the 2021 season. After his suspension came down for at least one year, the Jaguars traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Falcons, and a pick between a 2024 fourth to second-round selection based on various conditions.

Ridley had a tremendous 202, when he had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. His time away from the game is a concern, and he would no longer be the No. 2 to Julio Jones, which did help him, but there is no doubt he is a talented player that the Jaguars have a big need for.