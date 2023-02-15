How to watch Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

The Kansas City Chiefs are your 2022 NFL Champions and they’ll get to celebrate for the second time in four seasons sitting atop of floats in a parade through Kansas City. The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 in a closely fought game.

If you happen to be able to go, the parade route “will start at River Market noon (central time) Wednesday, go south on Grand all the way to Pershing, where it will hang a right and head to the rally stage at Union Station. Rally starts ~1:45pm,” per Brian Ellison.

If you don’t happen to live near Kansas City or just don’t like standing around with thousands of people you don’t know, then there are ways to watch the parade from the comfort of your homes.

Nationally, portions of the parade will be telecast on NFL Network, while local Kansas Ciity station KCHB will have live streaming all day along the parade route.

Parade time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL Network, KCHB

Date: Feb. 15

Location: Kansas City, MO