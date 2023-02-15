Todd McShay projects Colts-Bears trade for Bryce Young in 2023 NFL mock draft

The Indianapolis Colts need to find a quarterback solution and owner Jim Irsay made it fairly clear the team wouldn’t mind grabbing Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Colts have the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft, sitting behind the Bears, Texans, and Cardinals. Chicago and Arizona won’t be drafting a quarterback, but Houston seems highly likely to invest in the position in April.

Todd McShay released his latest 2023 NFL mock draft on Wednesday, and he decided to include a trade in his mock. He has the Bears trading the No. 1 pick to the Colts for “something in the ballpark of the No. 4 pick, a second-rounder (No. 35), a fifth-rounder and maybe even an additional Round 1 selection in 2024.” He then has Indianapolis selecting Young, followed by the Texans picking Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud. He projects Kentucky QB Will Levis to the Raiders at No. 8 and Florida QB Anthony Richardson to the Panthers at No. 9.

But, we really need to look at this trade. The Colts would only be moving up three spots, but I have to think the Bears could get that future No. 1 along with the rest of that haul. Chicago has all the leverage. Even with four quarterbacks going in the first round, there’s some uncertainty around which is best. More importantly, Jim Irsay seems like the kind of guy you can bluff at the poker table and eventually take to the cleaners.

We’re going to see at least one trade, and probably multiple ahead of and into the first round. And at least one will likely involve a team moving up for a quarterback. The Colts being one of those teams moving makes as much sense as anything.

Here’s a look at the top ten picks in McShay’s mock draft.