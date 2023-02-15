Ravens’ OC candidates not given full assurances Lamar Jackson would be QB

If you are interviewing for the Ravens offensive coordinator job, you weren’t given full assurances that Lamar Jackson would be the starting quarterback in 2023, per Jordan Schultz. So far the Ravens have been steadfast in their conviction that Jackson will be their starting quarterback, but when the rubber meets the road, the Ravens have to admit there is a chance that won’t happen.

This is something that everyone realizes, as Jackson and the Ravens don’t seem to be close to coming to a longterm deal. The plan appears to be to give Jackson the franchise tag if they can’t come to a deal, but if they still seem very far apart in negotiations, the team might start listening to offers. And Jackson could end up sitting out, though it would cost him a lot of money.

This story isn’t going to go away until Jackson is traded or signs a longterm contract with the Ravens.