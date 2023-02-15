Injury status for Tennessee’s Josiah-Jordan James, Julian Phillips vs. Alabama on Wednesday

The No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday in a high-stakes SEC matchup. The Vols may be missing some key members of the roster as they attempt to knock down the top-ranked team in Knoxville.

Senior guard Josiah-Jordan James is confirmed to be out for the game tonight with an ankle injury. James averages 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He missed the Vols’ one-point loss to Missouri over the weekend.

Freshman forward Julian Phillips is still questionable and will be a game-time decision with a hip flexor issue. Phillips is just behind James in scoring, adding nine points per game as well as 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Tennessee wing Josiah-Jordan James is out for Alabama game tonight with ankle injury, per UT assistant Rod Clark. Julian Phillips is game time decision with hip flexor — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) February 15, 2023

Despite their fourth- and fifth-top scorers being injured, Tennessee heads into the game as a 3-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 148.