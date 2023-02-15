 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DC Commanders injury report ahead of XFL Week 1 matchup vs. Seattle Sea Dragons

We discuss the injury report for the DC Commanders as they prepare to take on the Seattle Sea Dragons.

By TeddyRicketson
Tracy Sprinkle #93 of the DC Defenders celebrates with Bud Light Seltzer after the XFL game against the St. Louis BattleHawks at Audi Field on March 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo by Shawn Hubbard/XFL via Getty Images

The XFL is getting ready to start a new season. Week 1 will take place on Saturday, February 18. Similar to how the NFL operates, teams submit injury reports ahead of the game. The D.C. Commanders will take on the Seattle Sea Dragons in a tough test to open the year.

The Commanders don’t have a clean bill of health to start out. They have already ruled out Chad Hansen, and have two players listed as probable and one listed as questionable. The biggest name on the early report would be Pooka Williams Jr., who is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable for Saturday. He played his college ball as a running back at Kansas. After going undrafted, he never quite caught on with the Cincinnati Bengals. Williams seems to have converted to a wide receiver for his XFL debut if he can log some practice time before heading into the weekend.

Commanders Wednesday injury report

Out: WR Chad Hansen (illness)
Doubtful: N/A
Probable: DB Michael Joseph (adductor), DE Davin Bellamy (ankle)
Questionable: WR Pooka Williams Jr. (knee)

