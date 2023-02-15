DC Commanders injury report ahead of XFL Week 1 matchup vs. Seattle Sea Dragons

The XFL is getting ready to start a new season. Week 1 will take place on Saturday, February 18. Similar to how the NFL operates, teams submit injury reports ahead of the game. The D.C. Commanders will take on the Seattle Sea Dragons in a tough test to open the year.

The Commanders don’t have a clean bill of health to start out. They have already ruled out Chad Hansen, and have two players listed as probable and one listed as questionable. The biggest name on the early report would be Pooka Williams Jr., who is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable for Saturday. He played his college ball as a running back at Kansas. After going undrafted, he never quite caught on with the Cincinnati Bengals. Williams seems to have converted to a wide receiver for his XFL debut if he can log some practice time before heading into the weekend.

Out: WR Chad Hansen (illness)

Doubtful: N/A

Probable: DB Michael Joseph (adductor), DE Davin Bellamy (ankle)

Questionable: WR Pooka Williams Jr. (knee)