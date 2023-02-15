NBA Betting Hub: DraftKings Sportsbook Picks, Betting Splits and Same Game Parlay for February 15

Let’s break down Wednesday’s NBA betting slate on DraftKings Sportsbook!

In this article, the NBABet Stream crew will highlight their top picks from today’s games across the association, along with a Same Game Parlay for Pacers-Bulls.

Wednesday’s Best NBA Bets

Sean Little’s Bet: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Over 1.5 Threes

KCP hit two threes in his last game

He is shooting a career-high 44.9% from behind the arc this season

One of the best three points shooters in the NBA doing what he does best? Sounds about right.

Sean’s Other Bets:

Bulls 1Q +1.5 (-115)

LaVine over 37.5 PRA (-115)

Haliburton double-double (+115)

Chirag Hira’s Bet: Josh Hart Over 8.5 Points

Hart has scored nine-plus points in six straight games

Atlanta has given up the sixth-most points to opposing small forwards this year

Hart is coming off a fantastic performance in his second game as a Knick, and Chirag expects him to pick up right where he left off.

Wednesday’s Betting Splits

Takeaways & Notes:

Bettors are not confident in Denver’s ability to cover against Luka, Kyrie and the Mavs

The Celtics are 7-1 this season on the second night of a back-to-back

The Knicks are a much better team on the road this year, and the public expects that trend to continue in Atlanta

Wednesday’s Most Bet Player Props

Takeaways & Notes:

Ball has racked up double-digit assists in three straight games

Dinwiddie has nearly cleared this total with points alone in two of his last three contests

In LeBron’s first game back after breaking Kareem’s scoring record, the public expects him to pick up right where he left off

Pacers vs. Bulls NBABet Stream Same Game Parlay

Chirag Hira’s Leg: Tyrese Haliburton Over 18.5 Points

Haliburton has scored 19-plus points in back-to-back games and saw a 32.7% usage rate in his last contest. Chicago has really struggled to deal with opposing backcourts in Lonzo Ball’s absence, allowing the eighth-most buckets to point guards this year.

Sean Little’s Leg: Zach LaVine 3+ Threes

LaVine hasn’t been at his best from beyond the arc lately, but the star wing is more than capable of taking over games from distance. With DeMar DeRozan out, he should step into an expanded role as the Bulls’ clear No. 1 option tonight.

Jonathan Von Tobel’s Leg: Ayo Dosunmu 11+ Points

Speaking of players who should see an expanded role in DeRozan’s absence, Dosunmu is near the top of that list. The 23-year-old has not been particularly productive over his last three games, but before that stretch he had racked up double-digit points in five straight contests.

