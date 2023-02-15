Gators C Colin Castleton out indefinitely after suffering broken hand Wednesday vs. Ole Miss

Florida Gators big man Colin Castleton suffered a broken hand Wednesday against the Ole Miss Rebels, likely ending his 2022-23 season and taking Florida’s slim chances of a NCAA tournament bid along with him.

Castleton did play 22 minutes in Florida’s win over the Rebels, putting up three points, four assists and three rebounds. He entered the contest averaging 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 50.2% from the floor.

The Gators don’t really have much going for them in terms of postseason play, with a conference tournament run being the only thing capable of putting them in March Madness. With Castleton sidelined, even that possibility goes further out the window. A broken hand typically takes at least a month and a half to recover from. Florida’s season is already in peril.

Forward Alex Fudge will likely have a bigger role going forward, and big man Jason Jitoboh could see extended minutes as well with Castleton sidelined.