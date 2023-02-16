The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah to conclude All-Star weekend. However, the 2023 NBA All-Star break begins several days before that while ending a few days after. Let’s dig into the specifics below.

When does the 2023 NBA All-Star break begin and end?

The 2023 NBA All-Star break begins on Friday, Feb. 17. It ends on Thursday, Feb. 22 with nine NBA games scheduled on that date.

The NBA has three games scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16 — the day before the All-Star break. That’s to say that most teams will receive an additional day of rest while finishing up the first half of the season on Wednesday night.

From here, the NBA All-Star break doesn’t waste any time, as the festivities begin on Friday, Feb. 17. The Rising Stars Challenge and annual Celebrity Game are both scheduled for Friday evening.

The NBA All-Star events will roll through Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 18-19) with the actual game played on Sunday evening. After that, NBA players will get a small break before returning to the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 22.