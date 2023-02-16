 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is 2023 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1, 2 and how long will the races last?

The Bluegrass Vacations Duel will be held Thursday night to decide the starting positions for the Daytona 500.

NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 - Busch Light Pole Qualifying Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 19th at 2:30 p.m. The race will be held at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida and air on FOX. Ahead of the race qualifying remains on the schedule.

The Daytona 500 has multiple stages of qualifying. On Wednesday, Alex Bowman secured the pole position and Kyle Larson secured the other front-row pot in Busch Light Pole Qualifying. Bowman is tied for the 11th-best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook at +2000, while Larson is the betting favorite with +1000 odds.

The field now advances to the second stage of qualifying in the Bluegreen Vacation Duels. Duel 1 and Duel 2 will run on Thursday night and determine the rest of the starting lineup for the Daytona 500 behind Bowman and Larson.

TV Schedule for Duels

The Duels will be held on Thursday, February 16th. The first race gets started at 7:00 p.m. ET and the second race follows it with an approximate start time of 8:45 p.m. ET. Both are set to air on FS1.

How The Duels Work

For the 2023 Daytona 500, the front-line starters were determined by the single-car qualifying event that ran on Wednesday night. The rest of the field will be determined from their finish in one of these two Duels. The cars that finished in an odd position from the qualifier on Wednesday race in the first Duel and those that finished in an even position from the qualifier race in the second Duel.

The Duels themselves are a pair of 150-miles race and they are important because each one corresponds to a row in the field for the Daytona 500. The order that the cars finish in the first Duel will be the order that they appear in the inner row on Sunday. The order that the cars finish in the second Duel will be the order of the cars in the outer row, other than the two front-row cars that were determined on Wednesday.

Race Order

Duel 1

Duel 1 starting lineup, 2023 Daytona 500

Pos Driver Car No.
1 Alex Bowman 48
2 William Byron 24
3 Joey Logano 22
4 Ryan Blaney 12
5 Harrison Burton 21
6 Bubba Wallace 23
7 Chris Buescher 17
8 Ross Chastain 1
9 Kevin Harvick 4
10 Ty Gibbs 54
11 Christopher Bell 20
12 Jimmie Johnson 84
13 Travis Pastrana 67
14 Erik Jones 43
15 Zane Smith 36
16 Justin Haley 31
17 Austin Dillon 3
18 Rickv Stenhouse Jr. 47
19 Cody Ware 51
20 Ty Dillon 77
Chandler Smith 13

Duel 2

Duel 2 starting lineup, 2023 Daytona 500

Pos Driver Car No.
1 Kyle Larson 5
2 Aric Almirola 10
3 Chase Briscoe 14
4 Austin Cindric 2
5 Kyle Busch 8
6 Daniel Suarez 99
7 Chase Elliott 9
8 Rvan Preece 41
9 Brad Keselowski 6
10 Tyler Reddick 45
11 Martin Truex Jr. 19
12 Michael McDowell 34
13 Denny Hamlin 11
14 Noah Gregson 42
15 AJ Allmendinger 16
16 Austin Hill 62
17 Todd Gilliland 38
18 BJ McLeod 78
19 Riley Herbst 15
20 Corey LaJoie 7
21 Conor Daly 50

