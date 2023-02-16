What time is 2023 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1, 2 and how long will the races last?

The Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 19th at 2:30 p.m. The race will be held at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida and air on FOX. Ahead of the race qualifying remains on the schedule.

The Daytona 500 has multiple stages of qualifying. On Wednesday, Alex Bowman secured the pole position and Kyle Larson secured the other front-row pot in Busch Light Pole Qualifying. Bowman is tied for the 11th-best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook at +2000, while Larson is the betting favorite with +1000 odds.

The field now advances to the second stage of qualifying in the Bluegreen Vacation Duels. Duel 1 and Duel 2 will run on Thursday night and determine the rest of the starting lineup for the Daytona 500 behind Bowman and Larson.

TV Schedule for Duels

The Duels will be held on Thursday, February 16th. The first race gets started at 7:00 p.m. ET and the second race follows it with an approximate start time of 8:45 p.m. ET. Both are set to air on FS1.

How The Duels Work

For the 2023 Daytona 500, the front-line starters were determined by the single-car qualifying event that ran on Wednesday night. The rest of the field will be determined from their finish in one of these two Duels. The cars that finished in an odd position from the qualifier on Wednesday race in the first Duel and those that finished in an even position from the qualifier race in the second Duel.

The Duels themselves are a pair of 150-miles race and they are important because each one corresponds to a row in the field for the Daytona 500. The order that the cars finish in the first Duel will be the order that they appear in the inner row on Sunday. The order that the cars finish in the second Duel will be the order of the cars in the outer row, other than the two front-row cars that were determined on Wednesday.

Race Order

Duel 1

Duel 1 starting lineup, 2023 Daytona 500 Pos Driver Car No. Pos Driver Car No. 1 Alex Bowman 48 2 William Byron 24 3 Joey Logano 22 4 Ryan Blaney 12 5 Harrison Burton 21 6 Bubba Wallace 23 7 Chris Buescher 17 8 Ross Chastain 1 9 Kevin Harvick 4 10 Ty Gibbs 54 11 Christopher Bell 20 12 Jimmie Johnson 84 13 Travis Pastrana 67 14 Erik Jones 43 15 Zane Smith 36 16 Justin Haley 31 17 Austin Dillon 3 18 Rickv Stenhouse Jr. 47 19 Cody Ware 51 20 Ty Dillon 77 Chandler Smith 13

Duel 2