Daytona 500 starting lineup: Live updates as Bluegreen Vacation Duels settle Sunday grid

NASCAR will finalize the Daytona 500 starting lineup on Thursday evening with the Bluegreen Vacations Duels. The races formerly known as the twin-125s are a pair of races that run 150 miles and each features 21 drivers. Duel 1 gets underway at 7 p.m. ET and Duel 2 gets underway at approximately 8:45 p.m., with both airing on FS1.

Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson secured the front row of Sunday’s Daytona 500 in Wednesday pole qualifying. The rest of the finishers on Wednesday settled into the order of the Duels. The winner of Duel 1 (or second place if it’s Bowman) will start in row 2 behind Bowman, while the winner of Duel 2 (or second place if it’s Larson) will start in row 2 behind Larson.

Kyle Larson is the pre-Duels favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He opened as a co-favorite with +1200 odds but improved to +1000 odds and sole favorite after finishing second in Wednesday’s qualifying.

As the Duels wrap up, we’ll provide the full starting lineup below for Sunday’s Daytona 500. You can view the Bluegreen Vacations Duel starting lineups here.

Daytona 500 starting lineup