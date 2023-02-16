Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, February 16

With just three games on the NBA slate Thursday, there aren’t a ton of player props for bettors to go after. Here’s some of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Anthony Edwards under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Wizards (+110)

Edwards is heading to the All-Star Game and will want to put on a nice performance before the break, but he’s been struggling from behind the arc of late. The forward has gone under this line in six of his last seven games, and has hit just one triple in four of his last five contests. The Wizards have been suspect on the perimeter defensively but getting value on this Edwards prop is hard to pass up.

Jrue Holiday over 6.5 assists vs. Bulls (-115)

Holiday went for 40 points in Milwaukee’s last game and there’s temptation to back the over on his points prop Thursday but he’s been more consistent dishing the rock. The point guard has gone over this total in four of his last six games, with one under coming at six assists. The Bulls have been porous defensively this season, and Holiday should have plenty of opportunities to set up his teammates with easy buckets tonight.

Deandre Ayton under 11.5 rebounds vs. Clippers (-130)

This is a high line for Ayton, who last went over this number on February 7. The Suns big man has a decent matchup against the Clippers, who rank in the bottom 10 in opponent rebounds allowed. However, look for LA to be more focused on this aspect of the game tonight and lock down Ayton on the glass.