NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, February 16

With just three games on Thursday’s NBA slate, DFS value plays will be hard to come by. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Josh Okogie, Phoenix Suns, $4,900

Until Kevin Durant gets in this lineup, Okogie should continue putting up massive fantasy numbers. The combo wing is getting extended minutes with Landry Shamet also sidelined and Devin Booker being worked back into the rotation. He’s averaging 35.8 DKFP in the last three games, so there’s no reason to fade him now.

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,300

McDaniels has become more inconsistent in the last few games but did go for 33.5 DKFP his last time out. He gets a decent matchup against the Wizards, who are about league average defending opposing small forwards. If Kyle Anderson is out, that’ll further elevate McDaniels in DFS contests.

Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks, $3,900

Allen does a little bit of everything for the Bucks, who are surging into the All-Star break. He had 24.0 DKFP in 36 minutes last time and should get solid playing time with Pat Connaughton out Thursday. Allen can also hit the triple, which gives him a little more upside than other players at this price point.