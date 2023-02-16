Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Timberwolves on Thursday

Tuesday’s matchup between the Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves features two of the more exciting teams in the NBA. That excitement was tangible in each team’s last game, as the Wizards (27-30) got 33 points from Kyle Kuzma in a win over the Trail Blazers while the Timberwolves (31-29) upset the Mavericks behind 32 points from Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves will be without Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), while fellow big man Rudy Gobert is questionable with a groin injury. Kyle Anderson is also questionable for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the point total sits at 234.5. On the moneyline, the Timberwolves are -145, while the Wizards are +125.

Wizards vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +3

The Wizards have been playing inspired basketball recently, as evidenced by their 120.3 offensive rating over the last 10 games, which is the third best mark in the NBA. That offensive surge has been led by Kristaps Porzingis, who is averaging 29 points per game over the last seven games. With Gobert potentially hindered, Porzingis, Kuzma and Bradley Beal should have a big night.

Over/Under: Over 234

While both teams tend to hit the under more, this game has all the making of an offensive shootout. They easily cleared this number in their first matchup last November, and both teams cleared 120 points in their last game. Take the over given each team’s recent form.