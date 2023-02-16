Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Suns on Thursday

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Clippers (32-28) will travel to take on the Phoenix Suns (32-27) in a game that could serve as a potential Western Conference finals preview.

The Clippers will be without Norman Powell (rest) while the Suns will be without Landry Shamet and Cameron Payne, who are both dealing with foot injuries. Trade deadline acquisition Kevin Durant will also be out for the Suns as he works back from an MCL sprain.

The Suns are 1-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the point total sits at 223.5. Both teams are -110 on the moneyline.

Clippers vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -1

Powell’s absence looms large in this matchup. Not only is he LA’s best bench scoring option, but he’s also one of their best perimeter defenders. Devin Booker dropped 32 points in his last game, which was his best performance since coming back from a groin injury. He should push Paul George and Kawhi Leonard defensively, which could take some gas away from the stars on the other side of the court. Look for Phoenix to get a key win heading into the All-Star break.

Over/Under: Under 223.5

The Clippers and Suns combined for 207 and 206 points in their matchups earlier this year, and I don’t see that trend changing tonight. Additionally, the Clippers have hit the under in 56.7% of their games this year (the second-highest mark in the NBA), while the Suns have hit the under in 53.5% of their games.